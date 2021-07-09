Attorney: Lifetime of trauma behind man's breakdown in Butte

Demers cited numerous factors in seeking a lesser sentence, including sexual assaults that Sparks endured as child, a beating by police in Texas that forced him to admit to burglaries he didn’t commit, rapes in prison and mental health struggles because of all that.

Police say Sparks and his girlfriend lived together in Butte and on Sept. 17, 2020, he stuck a pistol in her eye and told her he was going to kill her. He also hit her in the face with the gun. He admitted to both when he pleaded guilty to two assault charges in April.

Over a period of several hours in Butte, he also allegedly pointed a handgun at a man in a bar while looking for his girlfriend, had run-ins with others, and while trying to elude police, crashed his pickup into a parked car. Several people reported hearing gunshots during the ordeal.

Before that night, Demers said Sparks had lived in Butte for several months, was working on his own business, had friends and mentors, money in the bank and was a volunteer with the Salvation Army in Butte.

In a sentencing recommendation he filed with the court, Demers included a three-page letter from local Salvation Army Director Tina Morin praising Sparks for his volunteer efforts, kindness and generosity. It ultimately led to a spot on the group’s local advisory board.