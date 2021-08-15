 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attention readers: Please send us your memories and takeaways from 9/11
0 comments
top story
NOTE TO READERS

Attention readers: Please send us your memories and takeaways from 9/11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sept 11

In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers in New York City. 

 AP/Richard Drew

You might not remember where you were around 8 a.m. 20 years ago today.

But we expect you absolutely remember where you were at around 8 a.m. on 9/11/01.

We’d like you to tell us the story of how you experienced 9/11 – and how it has affected you. What are your memories, your takeaways from the morning that changed our lives forever?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Please send your 9/11  story to us. It may be featured in a local story we’re pulling together — and it may also appear in a nationwide anniversary section that will be published in all Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana and across the country.

Send your memories and takeaways of no more than 250 words to editor@mtstandard.com by September 1.

As the nation and the world prepares to experience the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America, contributions from readers of The Montana Standard will add to the rich tapestry of experiences we will use to produce memorable 9/11 content.

Thanks in advance for your help!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News