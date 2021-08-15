Attention readers: Please send us your memories and takeaways from 9/11

You might not remember where you were around 8 a.m. 20 years ago today.

But we expect you absolutely remember where you were at around 8 a.m. on 9/11/01.

We’d like you to tell us the story of how you experienced 9/11 – and how it has affected you. What are your memories, your takeaways from the morning that changed our lives forever?

Please send your 9/11 story to us. It may be featured in a local story we’re pulling together — and it may also appear in a nationwide anniversary section that will be published in all Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana and across the country.

Send your memories and takeaways of no more than 250 words to editor@mtstandard.com by September 1.

As the nation and the world prepares to experience the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America, contributions from readers of The Montana Standard will add to the rich tapestry of experiences we will use to produce memorable 9/11 content.

Thanks in advance for your help!

