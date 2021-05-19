 Skip to main content
Attempted escape Tuesday night at Butte jail
Attempted escape Tuesday night at Butte jail

Jeremy Adams

Adams

Jeremy Adams, 32, of Butte attempted to escape from the Butte Detention Center late Tuesday night by removing a sink from his cell wall, leaving a gaping hole that he was able to climb into, according to detention staff.

His brief attempt just before midnight landed him in a secured pipe chase or false wall. According to the police report, when there is movement in the chase, an alarm automatically goes off. Officers and staff quickly located Adams, who was being held on felony drug charges.

Adams remains an inmate and is facing other offenses, including felony escape and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

