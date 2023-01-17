Atlas Power suing equipment supplier for over $11M

According to a complaint filed Dec. 27, 2022, a bitcoin mining operation in Butte is suing an equipment supplier for over $11 million.

Atlas Power alleges that the supplier, BlockFills, sold equipment to Atlas that did not function at the level advertised and thus a breach in the $11.83 million contract has occurred.

Among the facts common to all counts in the lawsuit, the complaint alleges that "BlockFills’ failure to furnish equipment that performs consistent with the terms of the contract is so fundamental to the transaction, that the failure defeats the essential purpose of the contract.”

The law firm representing Atlas, Datsopoulos, MacDonald & Lind, P.C., issued the following statement: “The company is not providing any comment on this matter as the parties utilize their best efforts to reach a resolution.”

The cryptocurrency mining equipment or rigs — which a layperson might refer to as a server — purchased by Atlas were various models of Terahash miners.

According to coinmarketcap.com, completing a hash at the rate promised or expected is critical to bitcoin mining because companies must be able to trust that the efficiency of their equipment can keep up with all transactions in a block in order to verify transactions on a public ledger known as the blockchain.

Located in Butte's Industrial Park and operating since 2018, Atlas Power brands itself as “one of Montana’s largest Datacenters focusing on cutting edge technology and efficiency.”