Atlas Power: Kevin Washington's emerging data and energy vision

The luck?

In early 2020, just as Washington was pushing all those chips, cryptocurrency prices were bouncing along within a pretty small range of fluctuation. Bitcoin, which was CryptoWatt’s stock in trade, was not losing money, but it was staying pretty flat, well under $10,000.

Then came the biggest bull run in crypto history.

If you look at a Bitcoin price chart, the currency edged higher throughout last year, then, in January 2021, began a huge, steep climb, hitting $60,000 earlier this month.

There are still some of the old Bitcoin servers hashing away at Atlas Power, making Bitcoin at the new gaudy prices. But Washington has managed to capture the crypto bull run in a different way, going all in for Ethereum, the second-most traded cryptocurrency.

Ethereum has been around since 2015, when its initial price was $1 per Ether, or block of the currency. This month, Ether topped $2,000.