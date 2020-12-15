Atlantic Richfield presents community engagement plan at Superfund meeting

At a virtual community meeting held by Montana EPA Region 8 on Monday, Atlantic Richfield Company laid out a plan to increase community involvement as the Superfund cleanup continues in Butte.
First, those in attendance were treated to a computer rendition of the ponds, boardwalks, green parks, and amphitheaters to come.
Josh Bryson, liability manager for Atlantic Richfield, presented the Silver Bow Creek Conservation Area as it will look once the majority of work is completed in 2026. This will be done in accordance with the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit Consent Decree’s end-use plan.
Before all that green is connected by boardwalks, hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of mining waste still need to be removed, and residents near the work will have tractors, haul trucks, dust and noise for neighbors. When the parks are finally done, those same neighborhoods will be most affected by how they are used and how they look.
With this is mind, Atlantic Richfield is fulfilling its obligations to the consent decree by releasing a Community Engagement Plan.
Janet Cornish, a long-time economic development consultant in Butte, was contracted by engineering and environmental consulting firm Pioneer Technical Services to help build the CEP. At Monday’s meeting, she presented the plan’s features to the community.
The first goal of the plan is to keep the community informed on cleanup and construction progress in a timely and accessible manner.
“But as important, the community engagement plan also needs to detail how members can become involved, to help assure that the work, as it's undertaken, is implemented in a way that reflects concerns. So it's not just informing, but it's actually allowing the public time to be able to express concerns with respect to how each of the actions is undertaken,” Cornish said.
Cornish went on to say that it’s not just the messy, temporary part of the process — the “mitigation of blight,” as she put it — but also the final outcomes that concern and therefore need to involve the community.
The CEP was designed to focus on three groups — the community as a whole, the community members who work along the transport route of materials from each site, and the neighborhoods in close proximity to the sites.
Cornish said, despite limits on public gatherings due to COVID-19, methods and timeframes for gathering public opinion must be clear, as must the means to put that opinion into action.
Atlantic Richfield’s plan includes using direct mail, door-to-door flier distribution, an engagement website, social media, print, television and radio, and a continuance of virtual and public meetings.
Cornish said outreach will be designed to give those affected a voice in how dust, traffic delays, increased emission and access limitations are managed, as well as the social and economic impacts of the projects.
Atlantic Richfield has submitted the CEP to the EPA, and the Superfund stakeholders will meet to review the EPA’s comments before finalizing the document.
The CEP must be finalized before some remedial action can be taken, Bryson said at the meeting.
When asked by Larry Curran where additional waste repositories will be put in place — a hot topic of wide community concern — Bryson said the question would be formally dealt with after the holidays, once the CEP is finalized.
At the last virtual community meeting with the EPA on Nov. 9, Bryson said West Side Soils locations, the Butte Mine Waste Repository, and the Montana Resources mine were all under informal consideration.
In a neighborly gesture, Montana Resources has already stored the Parrot Tailings, removed from the Upper Silver Bow Creek corridor, at a repository on its mine site since 2018.
Bill Macgregor, vice president of the Butte Citizens Technical Environmental Committee, said putting community input into action was more important than the outreach itself. The devil’s in the details, in other words.
Some community members on Monday decided to use the opportunity to examine the finer details of the cleanup instead of the outreach plan. More than anything, their concerns were related to water.
Before the Butte Reduction Works area may house an amphitheater, around 200,000 cubic yards of waste material will be removed, and hydraulic controls will be installed to pump contaminated groundwater to the Butte Treatment Lagoons, where it will be treated and released into Silver Bow Creek.
This will be paid for by Atlantic Richfield, as is the relocation, treatment and discharge of water to Blacktail Creek.
Northey Tretheway of the Restore Our Creek Coalition asked Bryson whether the restored section of Silver Bow Creek through the Butte Reduction Works would be lined.
Bryson said that remains undetermined and will depend on the performance in controlling contaminated groundwater by the hydraulic controls.
“That's still being evaluated. If I were to provide an answer today, I'd lean towards, yes, it will likely be lined, but that's not a certainty," Bryson said.
As for the amphitheater itself, Bryson said that due to the pandemic, there have been some hangups as far as developing it.
“We were pretty hot and heavy on this, you know, 18 months ago, but since then we've kind of gone through a little pandemic, and the entertainment industry has taken blows,” he said, adding that Atlantic Richfield is still working with the county to find a partner in the project. “What's most important to Butte-Silver Bow, I believe, and to Atlantic Richfield, is that if this is pursued, it's economically sustainable, and a benefit to the community.”
The rendition of the future parks included many pools. Those pools aren’t just for looks, Bryson explained. Atlantic Richfield proposed them to hold and treat storm and groundwater in order to remove metals.
Because he mentioned that additional water may have to be added to the basins, Sister Mary Jo McDonald, a longtime environmental activist in Butte, asked where the additional water would come from.
Bryson said that the need will depend on how quickly water from the basins evaporates, but that Atlantic Richfield has discussed using additional water to make the ponds more effective and attractive. He added that there will be irrigation needs to water the lawns and establish vegetation in the restored wetland areas as well.
He said Atlantic Richfield’s discussed using municipal water for these purposes, which Atlantic Richfield would pay for.
“Josh, thank you. I am most appreciative that you're saying Atlantic Richfield will pay for the municipal water, because the folks in Butte have very high water bills at this point in time,” McDonald said. “And so it would be very helpful to have some influx of money into the system for the water usage.”
In response to a question from David Hutchins, Bryson explained that Atlantic Richfield is in the process of purchasing several acres of land from Union Pacific Railroad Company to complete the North Side Tailings area, and that it would be integrated into the consent decree cleanup.
Nikia Greene, EPA's remedial project manager for the unit, reported on general Superfund progress. He said the EPA was on schedule to release a 5-year review of the BPSOU in March 2021, and that the EPA is working on an amendment to the mine flooding unit consent decree, which will include a new waterfowl protection plan, a change in the cadmium standard used, and some property boundary adjustments.
He also announced there was a small slump into the Berkeley Pit on Friday, but said this is expected and not uncommon.
“It’s a drop in the bucket really,” Greene said.
CTEC’s president, Dave Williams, announced CTEC would soon be updating its website to improve community access to Superfund information.
Following the meeting, the community outreach coordinator for Montana EPA Region 8, Dana Barnicoat, said over 90 people who weren’t from the presenting agencies attended the meeting, and at future meetings he planned to leave more time for discussion within the community between presentations.
The meetings in November and December were not recorded, but Barnicoat said he aims to record future meetings. Elizabeth Erickson, chair of the Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council, suggested that recordings of the community meetings be made available at the public library.
