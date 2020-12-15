Atlantic Richfield presents community engagement plan at Superfund meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some community members on Monday decided to use the opportunity to examine the finer details of the cleanup instead of the outreach plan. More than anything, their concerns were related to water.

Before the Butte Reduction Works area may house an amphitheater, around 200,000 cubic yards of waste material will be removed, and hydraulic controls will be installed to pump contaminated groundwater to the Butte Treatment Lagoons, where it will be treated and released into Silver Bow Creek.

This will be paid for by Atlantic Richfield, as is the relocation, treatment and discharge of water to Blacktail Creek.

Northey Tretheway of the Restore Our Creek Coalition asked Bryson whether the restored section of Silver Bow Creek through the Butte Reduction Works would be lined.

Bryson said that remains undetermined and will depend on the performance in controlling contaminated groundwater by the hydraulic controls.

“That's still being evaluated. If I were to provide an answer today, I'd lean towards, yes, it will likely be lined, but that's not a certainty," Bryson said.

As for the amphitheater itself, Bryson said that due to the pandemic, there have been some hangups as far as developing it.