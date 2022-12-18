ATF offers reward in Butte burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement and the National Shooting Sports Foundation – the trade association for the firearms industry – are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, a federal firearms licensee.

Bob Ward’s, located at 1925 Dewey Blvd. in Butte, was burglarized last Tuesday at 2:30 a.m., with Butte Police responding to the initial report. ATF Industry Operations Investigators have also responded to the FFL and are conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement at 406-497-1120. Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.