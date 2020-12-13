At winter meeting, grizzly bear experts talk about making communities 'bear smart'

After presenting their findings to the IGBC on Thursday, which they released in a report at the end of the summer, three members of the council considered how the proposed concept of Bear Smart Communities would work in Montana. They were in a prime position to do so, having spent the last year trying to understand the needs of communities with grizzlies for neighbors.

“I've said a lot that Montanans are very private and stubborn people. And that's because it's true. So I think there might be a little bit of a challenge there,” said Trina Jo Bradley, a rancher and member of the governor’s grizzly bear council. “We can't show up and say, hey, we're from the government, and we're here to help, because no one likes that. But if you show up and say, hey, I want to help you, and you're going to tell me how you want that help. And you're going to be in charge of this whole thing, and I'm going to just give you my resources and help you out, then I think that's the right way to approach it.”

Bradley said the idea is great for Montana.

“I really think IGBC is a good home for that project, and I really think that it would have a lot of value if we could get it in motion,” she said.