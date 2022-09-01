AT&T attributes wireless outage in Butte area to cut fiber

AT&T acknowledged Thursday that it experienced an outage beginning Wednesday that affected an unspecified number of wireless customers in and around the Butte area.

An AT&T spokesperson said the outage was caused when a third-party working in the area cut the fiber of AT&T’s “backhaul provider.”

AT&T described the outage as “brief,” yet the company’s own graphics indicated the outage lasted several hours, ending sometime early Thursday.

“Wireless service was restored overnight,” the spokesperson said.

No other details were provided.