At least four instructors laid off at Highlands, shuttering some programs

Highlands College, buffeted by leadership change and declining enrollment, is losing at least two programs and four faculty members.
The Certified Nurse Assistant and Medical Assistant programs apparently will not have classes in the coming semester, according to the faculty's union representative — who is one of the instructors who is losing her job.
Laura Young, vice president of the Montana Two-Year College Faculty Association, is a registered nurse and holds a master's degree in nursing. She has been the department chair for the Health Program Department at the college. She will teach on the north campus of Montana Technological University in the spring semester, after which she will no longer be employed at the university, according to the notification she received this week.
Also losing his position is Ryan Mulcahy, who has led the Medical Assistant program. Two others are also losing jobs, Young confirmed.
Highlands only has 16 instructors at present after several lost jobs in 2018 during Montana Tech's restructuring. So these losses, three tenured faculty and one tenure-track, represent a quarter of the remaining instructors.
"We have to make strategic business decisions that help us move the university and Highlands College forward," Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook said this week. "The reductions that are being made are a result of either declining enrollment or program prioritization."
"There are 200 plus fewer students today at Highlands College than there were in 2015," Cook said, "and several programs have dwindled to almost nothing. Therefore, we have to rethink those with decreasing enrollment."
He said that other reductions are a continuing result of the program prioritization process that occurred in 2018.
"These decisions are never easy and an unfortunate reality, but something that must be done," he said.
The reductions come on top of the initial wave of cuts from the realignment process in 2018, when four Highlands instructors were cut.
Highlands has had lots of leadership changes. John Garic was dean for about nine years, leaving in 2017. After a time in which former provost Doug Abbott was interim dean, Dave Gurchiek was hired and served for two years as dean, winning praise from many for his efforts to revitalize several programs at Highlands.
But others said things began to go downhill after Garic left.
"Enrollment was up, programs were robust before he left," one instructor who asked not to be identified said.
After Gurchiek stepped down last year, Karen VanDaveer, who has headed Montana Tech's very successful nursing program, was named interim dean. VanDaveer is also interim dean of the College of Letters, Sciences and Professional Studies at Tech.
Young said that according to the union's collective bargaining agreement with the university system, if a program is eliminated or goes into moratorium and there is no other position for tenured faculty associated with that program to assume, the faculty can be laid off due to financial hardship or the program's end.
Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said, "It's terrible to see any one of our members be affected by what are unavoidable circumstances. All of our members work in some kind of public service, which is always vulnerable to state and local budgets and population numbers."
She said that "Highlands has suffered declining enrollment for a long time." She added that Montana Tech "has been a very good partner with the community" and "has kept these people employed for awhile by having them teach courses at the north campus.
"That seemed like a good idea to everyone — they were doing their best to do the right thing by these Butte residents. But now it is within their management right to lay these folks off. It's not breaking the collective bargaining agreement."
Curtis said she was surprised that enrollment was so low for a program like certified nurse assistant, for instance.
"Who would have thought that?" she said.
