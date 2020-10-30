At least four instructors laid off at Highlands, shuttering some programs

Young said that according to the union's collective bargaining agreement with the university system, if a program is eliminated or goes into moratorium and there is no other position for tenured faculty associated with that program to assume, the faculty can be laid off due to financial hardship or the program's end.

Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said, "It's terrible to see any one of our members be affected by what are unavoidable circumstances. All of our members work in some kind of public service, which is always vulnerable to state and local budgets and population numbers."

She said that "Highlands has suffered declining enrollment for a long time." She added that Montana Tech "has been a very good partner with the community" and "has kept these people employed for awhile by having them teach courses at the north campus.

"That seemed like a good idea to everyone — they were doing their best to do the right thing by these Butte residents. But now it is within their management right to lay these folks off. It's not breaking the collective bargaining agreement."

Curtis said she was surprised that enrollment was so low for a program like certified nurse assistant, for instance.

"Who would have thought that?" she said.

