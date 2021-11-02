At Butte Civic Center, the puck stops here

Sixty-nine years after they were constructed and 15 years since they were last useful, concrete curbs to accommodate ice and hold up rink boards for hockey games at the Butte Civic Center are getting cut out of the picture.

Literally.

There hasn’t been hockey in the arena since 2006, in part because of high freezing costs and an old Zamboni that filled the arena with fumes, so the curbs have been nothing but major tripping hazards — and potential lawsuits against the county — ever since.

“There have been a couple of falls,” said Civic Center General Manager Bill Melvin, so Butte-Silver Bow safety and risk coordinator Cinda Seys said something had to be done. That something will truly cement the end of Civic Center hockey.

If Butte-Silver Bow commissioners approve a $21,000 contract Wednesday night, “trip hazard removal specialists” with Precision Concrete Cutting Inc. will saw down the curbs and leave only smooth, slightly sloped concrete in their wake around most of the arena floor.

The company is based in Provo, Utah, and has more than 55 franchise operators in the U.S. and Canada, though none in Montana. County officials say they sought local bids, too, but the only applicant was charging substantially more than Precision Concrete.

All the sawing will be done with hand-held electric powered equipment “capable of cutting at any angle and able to remove the concrete completely to all edges of the trip hazard,” according to the contract.

The curbs are a couple of inches higher than the arena floor, so they will be shaved down and small metal parts that secured the side boards will be filled in. That will be done around most of the arena except one section that has little foot traffic.

There are sections now at floor entrances where clearly marked metal slopes have been placed to offset the curbs, but they won’t be needed after the work is done.

For those not familiar with hockey, boards align the rink and keep pucks in play at the ice level. College and professional arenas have boards plus tempered or Plexiglas panels that allow fans at lower levels to see the action without getting blasted by airborne pucks.

The concrete curbs at the Civic Center have existed since it opened in 1952 and were constructed to accommodate hockey. But about five decades later, a few factors converged that ended hockey’s days there.

One was skyrocketing energy costs.

“Just the power factor at the time to turn on our ice plant was $1,500, and then to maintain the ice was very, very expensive,” Melvin said. “I don’t know what the difference in power factor is now, but at that time, just to flip the switch was $1,500.”

Monthly bills could easily exceed $5,000 a month, according to a Montana Standard story in 2006, and the costs were compounded by the repeated removal and replacement of the ice surface in a multi-use building like the Civic Center.

That year, the Butte Rough Riders junior hockey club moved to the nearby Community Ice Center, where ice doesn’t need constant removal and replacement and fewer compressors are needed to maintain it. It’s been the home for hockey in Butte ever since.

Melvin said games at the Civic Center were only drawing about 100 people, making it even more cost-prohibitive to host hockey. There was also a portion of the floor that was lifting, or heaving, causing very thin ice or no ice in one small spot.

“We didn’t have any idea how we were going to fix that,” Melvin said.

And then there was the Zamboni, the big, square vehicle used to clean and resurface the ice.

“It was an early ‘50s Zamboni and it ran on regular fuel,” Melvin said, noting that most of them today are electric. “We couldn’t run that anymore with people in the building. They’d be zipping around here and the fumes — it was bad.”

Melvin said the Civic Center will still be able to make ice after the curb project is completed, so it will still be possible to host ice-skating events. He couldn’t foresee one anytime soon, but it could be done.

But without curbs and attachments for boards, it’s the official swan song for hockey.

