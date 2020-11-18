As virus cases flood system, B-SB says stay home, don't get tested

In the long line to be tested at the Civic Center Wednesday, the Standard interviewed several people who fit this description — close contacts of the positive, sent by the health department for tests. They came from schools, day cares, workplaces and homes. Some had mild symptoms and some were asymptomatic.

The Standard also interviewed two people who were getting tested due to mild symptoms, but who had not been contacted by the health department. One person said he or she was getting tested to prevent spreading the virus at work.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sarah Borduin, a registered nurse at Southwest Montana Community Health Center and the testing coordinator at the Civic Center, said the test site was yet to experience a staff shortage, and had no plans at present to turn those with mild symptoms away. In fact, testers had just posted signs saying they would test the symptomatic. What’s crucial, Borduin said, is that the best time to be tested is four days after the last exposure to a positive close contact.

Brewer confirmed that nobody would be turned away unnecessarily, but Brewer and Sullivan both asked members of the community to respect the new request regardless.