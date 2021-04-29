As Pole Plant construction details emerge, some in the community are still concerned

Dioxin will be monitored by suppressing dust, he said, because that is where dioxin is found.

“On any construction, one of the main culprits that needs to be controlled, and especially when you're dealing with contamination, is dust. And that is controlled by best management practices for construction, which is generally water sprayed on the site to keep the dust down,” he said.

Monica was also concerned about the cutting and removal of the liner under the treated soils.

“I don't see how that's even going to be possible to cut them and move them without the dust, or contamination to the other soil. I mean, I'm a plastic engineer, and I know that rubber is obviously absorbing part of that ... when they start moving that, it's just going to be all over," she said.

Bowers addressed that part of the process in his presentation on Monday.

“The liner needs to be high-pressure washed and cleaned. It will then be cut and taken for disposal,” Bowers said.

Following the removal, Bowers said the soil underneath will be tested to make sure it meets contaminant levels.

Leonard said he also expects serious odors.