Art Walk returning to Uptown Butte June 4 with focus on 'First Fridays'
Art Walk returning to Uptown Butte June 4 with focus on 'First Fridays'

Bernie Connor Of God and Man

"Of God and Man," by photographer Bernie Connor, was on display at Butte's last art walk in 2019.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Art Walk, a decades-old Uptown tradition, is returning to Butte on June 4 after a summer off due to COVID-19. Businesses will host local and regional artists for people to view on the first Friday of every month June through September from 5 to 8 p.m. The first Art Walk will likely be smaller than usual.

“We’re looking at doing a more gradual buildup of Art Walk,” said organizer Christine Martin, who is also the curator of the Clark Chateau. She has been involved with the walk in past years, but this is her first year as organizer.

Martin has been trying to organize special events, such as the Christmas Stroll, on the first Fridays of months to place emphasis on “First Fridays.” She also hopes to add additional activities to the Art Walk this year.

“There’s been talk of having a chalk art contest this summer,” Martin said.

Martin hoped to propose an “after party” in the alley behind the M&M before it burned down earlier this month.  

Martin is currently trying to recruit new businesses. COVID has shuttered a few lobbies where the Art Walk used to display art, and the year-long hiatus poses a challenge. She’s coordinating with Ray Campeau from the Main Stope Gallery, which she said can be difficult as the gallery is currently moving to a new location. But Martin is optimistic that she can put on a good event for Uptown Butte.

“I think people are excited about bringing Art Walk back to Butte,” Martin said.

Businesses interested in participating in the art walk can contact Martin at cmartin@bsb.mt.gov

