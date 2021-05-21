Art Walk returning to Uptown Butte June 4 with focus on 'First Fridays'

The Art Walk, a decades-old Uptown tradition, is returning to Butte on June 4 after a summer off due to COVID-19. Businesses will host local and regional artists for people to view on the first Friday of every month June through September from 5 to 8 p.m. The first Art Walk will likely be smaller than usual.

“We’re looking at doing a more gradual buildup of Art Walk,” said organizer Christine Martin, who is also the curator of the Clark Chateau. She has been involved with the walk in past years, but this is her first year as organizer.

Martin has been trying to organize special events, such as the Christmas Stroll, on the first Fridays of months to place emphasis on “First Fridays.” She also hopes to add additional activities to the Art Walk this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s been talk of having a chalk art contest this summer,” Martin said.

Martin hoped to propose an “after party” in the alley behind the M&M before it burned down earlier this month.