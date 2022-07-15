Art in the Park returns to Anaconda's Washoe Park

Billed as 'Anaconda's Biggest Festival'' and one of the premiere art events in Montana, the 43rd annual Art in the Park returns 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, to Anaconda’s Washoe Park. The event features more than 80 juried art and craft booths, ethnic foods and live music. Washoe Park offers plenty of shade from cottonwood trees, the cool breeze coming off of Warm Springs Creek and a playground for kids. Set up your lawn chairs for a day of sunshine and entertainment.