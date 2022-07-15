 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art in the Park returns to Anaconda's Washoe Park

Making art in Washoe Park

Althea and Eloise Majerus of Anaconda make art in front of artist Chary Majerus's booth during Anaconda's 2019 Art in the Park at Washoe Park.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Billed as 'Anaconda's Biggest Festival'' and one of the premiere art events in Montana, the 43rd annual Art in the Park returns 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, to Anaconda’s Washoe Park. The event features more than 80 juried art and craft booths, ethnic foods and live music. Washoe Park offers plenty of shade from cottonwood trees, the cool breeze coming off of Warm Springs Creek and a playground for kids. Set up your lawn chairs for a day of sunshine and entertainment.

Weekend passes are available for purchase before the July 15 at Copper Village in Anaconda. Friday only, weekend passes can be purchased at any entry gate.

For more information, visit http://cvmac.org/

Art in the Park is a fundraiser for the Copper Village Art Museum.

BAND SCHEDULE

People are also reading…

Friday, July 15

4 to 7 p.m. — Red Light Challenge

7:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Bluebelly Junction

Saturday, July 16

12;30 to 3:30 — Pickles & Company

4 to 7 p.m. — Levi Blom

7:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Shodown

Sunday, July 17

1 to 4 p.m. — Short Notice

