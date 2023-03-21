Don’t believe everything you hear about this person.

That was Mary Robinson Glueckert’s advice to her sons about the death of Thomas Francis Meagher. She gave birth to nine boys, including a son named Stephen.

Her father, Samuel Robinson, had left his native Ireland and come to Butte in 1907 seeking opportunity. He became a U.S. citizen in Butte in 1910. In 1923, he married Clara Topel in Bozeman.

Daughter Mary Robinson retained staunch pride in her Irish heritage after marrying George Glueckert in 1944.

When the family visited Helena, Mary often led her boys to the statue of Thomas Francis Meagher — Irish nationalist, eloquent orator, penal colony escapee, Civil War general for the Union, former Territorial Governor of Montana.

Meagher died under mysterious circumstances on July 1, 1867, when he fell overboard from a steamboat into the Missouri River and apparently drowned. His body was never found.

Theories about Meagher’s death varied, ranging from murder by a political rival to suicide. Historians suggest he had been ill with dysentery in the days before and likely boarded the ship in a weakened state.

But what Stephen Glueckert recalls hearing in school, in both elementary school and high school, was that Meagher was just another tippling Irishman who perished as a result of strong drink.

Today, Glueckert, 67, is semi-retired and lives in Missoula, where he was born. He said he works in his art studio nearly every day.

“I think as an artist you create every single day,” he said.

Glueckert has taught art in settings ranging from the University of Montana to Papua, New Guinea. At the latter, he taught sculpture, noting that the country is world-famous for its sculpture.

“I learned much more than I probably taught,” Glueckert said.

For 24 years, he served as curator at the Missoula Art Museum, for which he is now curator emeritus.

He began work in 2019 on a series of drawings depicting many of the watershed moments in the storied life of Thomas Francis Meagher. Glueckert used oil pastels to create the cradle to watery grave series of drawings. Meagher as Irish revolutionary. Meagher in chains. Meagher escaping the penal colony in what is now Tasmania. Meagher leading the Irish Brigade in bloody Civil War battles. Meagher in Montana and more.

Ultimately, Glueckert produced and framed 24 works representing Meagher’s extraordinary life.

The drawings are featured in an exhibition titled “The Odyssey of Thomas Francis Meagher” at the Carle Gallery at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library and will hang there through April 15. The reference to Odyssey is a tribute to Homer’s epic poem about Odysseus and his journey rife with perils.

Glueckert said he enjoys using oil pastels because of the intensity and immediacy of the color they offer.

He said his mother and father supported his interest in art during a time when many parents discouraged their children from pursuing a career they believed destined them to financial struggle.

Glueckert isn’t sure what the long-term future holds for the 24 drawings in the Meagher series. Additional exhibitions are planned for the show in the near future.

Like Mary Robinson Glueckert, Stephen clearly feels respect for Meagher all these years after the man’s larger-than-life passage through the world and his mysterious end.

“This guy lived not a perfect life but a complicated life,” Glueckert said. “Yet, over and over, he came down on the right side of things.”