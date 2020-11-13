Art City hosts Open House early to spread out shoppers

Art City celebrates their 41st annual Holiday Open House in conjunction with the Culture Crawl from 5-8 p.m. on lucky Friday, Nov. 13.

The Ornament Tree is filled with unique new handmade ornaments and old favorites.

“It’s what we’re known for,” said Vivian Yang, art citizen. “These are beautiful this year. They remind me of what we would have seen at a church bazaar years ago.”

All the Art Citizens and friends invite the community to see their work and celebrate with them: Mary Byers, Linda Sulewski, Karla West, Shirley Sylvester, Joe Thompson, Mel Holloway, Lorna Gabel, Rebecca Dane, John Schneeberger, Dulcie Belanger, Bain Robinson, Diana Wood, Pam Watts, Jennifer Ogden, Al Izzio, Karen Coombs, Kim Milstead, Annie Allen and Yang.

Art City usually holds an open house closer to Thanksgiving but with all the pandemic business this allows people to spread out their shopping.

Art City is an artist run gallery featuring locally made art and craftwork at 407 W. Main St. in Hamilton. Holiday open hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through the end of December. Also by chance or appointment, by calling 406-363-4764. Art City can also be found on Facebook.

