Arrest warrant issued for Dane Wagner; Gallagher trying to cancel Tommyknockers lease

A judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Dane Wagner, the former general manager of the troubled Mining City Tommyknockers baseball club in Butte, after he failed to show for his arraignment on a felony burglary charge.

Meanwhile, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive is moving to legally sever any remaining ties to the Expedition League team by getting its five-year lease to 3 Legends Stadium in Butte canceled.

J.P. Gallagher said he has asked Steve Wagner, who brought the college-level league and team to Butte, to give up the lease voluntarily but as of Thursday had not heard back. He said the county is prepared to negate the pact on its own if need be.

These are the latest developments involving the Wagners and the Tommyknockers, whose inaugural season in Butte this summer ended in chaos. Steve Wagner was president of the league and is Dane Wagner’s father.

Dane Wagner was the club’s GM and took most of the early heat for problems that became public when the team canceled its last six games on Aug. 1 with no explanation. Players gave several reasons, saying there weren’t enough host families to house them, food was inadequate and the team had no medical personnel, among other things.

Dane Wagner was subsequently fired, and Steve Wagner appeared before commissioners on Aug. 25 and said there were numerous “corrective action plans” in the works for next season. Among other things, new owners and managers with baseball experience were being sought.

Gallagher and commissioners were already balking at that when Dane Wagner was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 12 for allegedly going into a mental health clinic at 22 West Park St. without permission and taking a space heater. There were security cameras in the clinic and its owner saw a man inside and called police.

Officers found Wagner sleeping in a vacant office in the same building around 2 a.m. The baseball club also had an office in the building but Wagner said he couldn’t get in because a new boutique was being built.

He admitted taking the space heater to use and was wearing a Tommyknockers baseball shirt at the time, according to prosecutors.

He was charged with felony burglary and was supposed to appear for an arraignment hearing on Thursday and enter a plea. But when his case was called, his public defender — Jessica Polan — walked up to the podium alone.

When District Judge Kurt Krueger asked why that was and if she had heard from Wagner, she said, “I have nothing to report for the court.”

Prosecutor Ann Shea then asked that an arrest warrant be issued and bond be set at $50,000 — the amount Wagner would have to post to get out of jail if he’s arrested on the warrant — and Krueger agreed.

After his initial arrest for burglary, he was released under pre-trial services conditions and an order prohibiting from being at the health clinic. Pre-trial conditions include regular contact with court officials and making all court appearances, among other things.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.

Gallagher has previously said he wants to cut ties to the league and Steve Wagner. Seven other teams have left the league, with the owner of one citing the Wagners’ problems in Butte — including the arrest — as the reason.

“There has been no contact recently with Steve Wagner,” Gallagher said. “I sent a certified letter to him asking him to give up the lease with Butte-Silver Bow with really no repercussions toward him and I haven’t heard anything back.”

Under the lease, the club could use the stadium for five years at a cost of $12,000 a year. The team was late making its first-year payment, Gallagher says, but it ultimately paid the $12,000.

Giving up the lease voluntarily, Gallagher said, was in Steve Wagner’s best interest.

“If he stays in the lease we could hold him to the lease and charge him $12,000 (a year),” Gallagher said. “It’s his obligation to pay us on that and we know — and I think he has to know — that there is no chance this (staying and playing in Butte) is going to happen.”

Gallagher has said the county has grounds to end the lease on its own and will pursue them if needed.

“There is no chance that the Tommyknockers and the Expedition League are coming back to Butte,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.