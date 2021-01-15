 Skip to main content
Arrest made in Front Street break-in
Arrest made in Front Street break-in

Jacob Elkins

Jacob Elkins

A burglar alarm went off at 4:13 a.m. Friday at the Front Street Market, 8 W. Front St.

Officers responded and met with the owners outside the establishment. While searching the area, officers located Jacob Warren Elkins, 29, of Butte inside the rear of the building. Elkins then climbed onto the roof and got off the roof.

He was found hiding in a ditch and had in his possession items taken from the market, along with a small amount of methamphetamine.

Elkins was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for felony burglary, felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, along with a misdemeanor warrant.

