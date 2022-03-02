Arraignment will wait for man accused of attempted rape

A 20-year-old man accused of barging into an apartment in Butte and trying to sexually assault a 68-year-old woman will spend at least two more weeks in jail before he is arraigned.

Tyrone David Daniely was set for an initial hearing Wednesday and appeared via video from jail, but he would not waive his right to appear in court with his attorney, Victor Bunitsky, who was appearing by Zoom from another location.

Daniely, who is listed as homeless in court records, is charged with aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.

Defendants have been appearing for court mostly via video — from jail or other places if they’ve posted bond — ever since COVID hit in March 2020. But they have a right to appear in court in person if they want.

Most waive that right so court proceedings can be held without delay, but in a rare occurrence, Daniely would not do that. District Court Judge Robert Whelan postponed the first hearing, which usually entails initial pleas, so Bunitsky and his client can appear in court together.

Prosecutors say Daniely pushed his way into an apartment at Silver Bow Homes on Dec. 23, pushed a woman to the floor, grabbed her by the throat and tried to force oral sex.

When police arrived, they found the door open and the woman on the floor crying hysterically. She told officers “he had me by the throat and was going to rape me.”

She said she was able to break free and Daniely took off. Police quickly found and arrested him. He remains in jail with bond set at $100,000.

The attempted aggravated sexual intercourse charge carries a minimum 10-year sentence upon conviction with a maximum of 100 years. Aggravated burglary is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

