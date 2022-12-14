 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Arney's double-digit DUI yields 10-year sentence, five suspended

  • 0
Wallace Arney

Wallace Arney, right, was sentenced Wednesday in District Court in Butte for his 10th DUI. He was represented by public defender Walter Hennessey. Arney's sentence included a recommendation for addiction treatment. 

 Duncan Adams, The Montana Standard

Wallace Arney’s latest alcohol-fueled legal woes began around 11 a.m. March 11. That’s when an officer with the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Dewey Boulevard and Harrison Avenue.

Arney’s red Chevy truck had rear-ended another vehicle. One thing led to another, ranging from alleged slurred speech at the scene to failed sobriety tests, and Arney was eventually charged with driving under the influence.

And not just any DUI.

As charged, it was his 10th DUI offense and, thus, a felony.

Arney, 62, appeared in district court Wednesday in Butte for sentencing.

Judge Robert Whelan sentenced Arney to 10 years in the custody of the Montana Department of Corrections, with five years suspended. Whelan, when informed that Arney’s sole source of money was Supplementary Security Income, waived a $5,000 fine.

People are also reading…

The defendant received credit for 151 days served.

Arney’s attorney, public defender Walter Hennessey, said his client has been accepted for the WATCh program at Warm Springs. The program has been described as a partnership between Community, Counseling and Correctional Services and the Department of Corrections and is designed to treat addictions.

Whelan said he will recommend placement at WATCh.

Arney said he believes he needs treatment also for mental health issues and a related evaluation of appropriate medications.  

The Montana Legislature passed a bill during the 2021 session that stiffened penalties for fifth and subsequent DUI convictions. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law.

A sixth DUI conviction is now punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years. Seven or more convictions carry a mandatory five-year term that cannot be suspended, with an additional 20 or more years possible. Five or more convictions also carry fines of $5,000 to $10,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News