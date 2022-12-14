Arney's double-digit DUI yields 10-year sentence, five suspended

Wallace Arney’s latest alcohol-fueled legal woes began around 11 a.m. March 11. That’s when an officer with the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Dewey Boulevard and Harrison Avenue.

Arney’s red Chevy truck had rear-ended another vehicle. One thing led to another, ranging from alleged slurred speech at the scene to failed sobriety tests, and Arney was eventually charged with driving under the influence.

And not just any DUI.

As charged, it was his 10th DUI offense and, thus, a felony.

Arney, 62, appeared in district court Wednesday in Butte for sentencing.

Judge Robert Whelan sentenced Arney to 10 years in the custody of the Montana Department of Corrections, with five years suspended. Whelan, when informed that Arney’s sole source of money was Supplementary Security Income, waived a $5,000 fine.

The defendant received credit for 151 days served.

Arney’s attorney, public defender Walter Hennessey, said his client has been accepted for the WATCh program at Warm Springs. The program has been described as a partnership between Community, Counseling and Correctional Services and the Department of Corrections and is designed to treat addictions.

Whelan said he will recommend placement at WATCh.

Arney said he believes he needs treatment also for mental health issues and a related evaluation of appropriate medications.

The Montana Legislature passed a bill during the 2021 session that stiffened penalties for fifth and subsequent DUI convictions. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law.

A sixth DUI conviction is now punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years. Seven or more convictions carry a mandatory five-year term that cannot be suspended, with an additional 20 or more years possible. Five or more convictions also carry fines of $5,000 to $10,000.