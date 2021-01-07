Armed man shot in Dillon Wednesday night

DILLON — An unidentified man, who was armed with a gun, was shot by a Dillon police officer early Wednesday night.

Dillon police and officers from the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. regarding a disorderly man.

According to a report from Chief of Police Don Guiberson, a male matching the description of the suspect approached officers with a firearm in his waistband. The suspect ignored officers’ orders to put his hands in the air and not to reach for his gun. A shooting followed.

No officer was physically injured. The injured suspect was transported for medical help by Beaverhead Emergency Medical Services.

One police officer has been placed on administrative leave per policy in any shooting incident where injuries occur.

The State of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation was contacted to investigate.

