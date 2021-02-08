 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed man robs Butte Depot Sunday night
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Armed man robs Butte Depot Sunday night

{{featured_button_text}}
Butte Depot

The Butte Depot was robbed late Sunday night of an undisclosed amount of cash.

 Tracy Thornton

A man armed with a pistol reportedly walked into the Butte Depot late Sunday night, ordered two people to lie on the floor, fired the gun in their direction, then robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers arrived at the bar, 818 S. Arizona St, at 11:35 p.m. and searched the area and talked with the owner.

A bartender and witness told officers they were just closing up for the night when the robber walked in. After clearing out the tills and the safe, he locked both people in the bathroom and then left.

The man was dressed all in black and wearing a mask. He has been described as 6-feet tall and thin. The case remains under investigation.

0 comments
0
2
5
7
48

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News