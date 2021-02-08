Armed man robs Butte Depot Sunday night

A man armed with a pistol reportedly walked into the Butte Depot late Sunday night, ordered two people to lie on the floor, fired the gun in their direction, then robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers arrived at the bar, 818 S. Arizona St, at 11:35 p.m. and searched the area and talked with the owner.

A bartender and witness told officers they were just closing up for the night when the robber walked in. After clearing out the tills and the safe, he locked both people in the bathroom and then left.

The man was dressed all in black and wearing a mask. He has been described as 6-feet tall and thin. The case remains under investigation.

