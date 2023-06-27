Anaconda plans hot dog eating contest
ANACONDA — Smelter City Brewing at 101 Main St. in Anaconda will host its first hot dog eating contest on July 4. The contest will begin following the town’s parade, which starts at 2 p.m.
A registration fee of $25 is required and must be made prior to July 4.
All proceeds benefit Pintler Pets of Anaconda.
Dance set Sunday at Anaconda Elks
ANACONDA — John Fox will play for a dance from 1 to 5 p.m. July 2, at the Anaconda Elks Lodge, 223 Main St. Admission is $10.
Dance music will include country, oldies, big band, polka and waltzes.
