Wildlife lecture set for Thursday
DILLON — The Wildlife Speaker Series of Southwest Montana will present a lecture pm “Whitetail Deer” on July 27 at the Depot Theater, 125 S. Montana St. in Dillon.
Sponsored by the Beaverhead Watershed Committee, food will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6:30.
The speakers will be Austin Wieseler and John Miller of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The two will share their knowledge about these deer, their status and some of the recent research into their behavior. Chronic wasting disease in the local area will be discussed.
Blood drive Tuesday at the MAC
The Butte Exchange Club will sponsor a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Maroon Activity Center, 550 E. Mercury St.
To register, go to rcblood.org/46ZUFiM.
If you have a public event you’d like to see in The Montana Standard, email us a few paragraphs (no flyers, please) about it to BUT_editor@mtstandard.com with Snapshots in the subject line, please. Deadline is one week before the event. All submissions are subject to editing.