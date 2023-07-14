History major to give public lecture

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, the B’nai Israel Cultural Center at 327 W. Galena St., will host a presentation by Morgan Condrey, a master’s student in public history at Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Historic Preservation.

Condrey is fulfilling a two-month internship with the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, working with Butte’s Jewish community to transform the B’nai Israel Temple into a cultural center.

She will be highlighting her work as a public historian and how she has completed community-based projects in different spaces. During her presentation, she will share examples of how Butte has participated in public history and how everyone can get involved in preserving local and family history.

The lecture is free, but contributions to the Cultural Center are welcome.

Dillon to host garden tour July 22

DILLON — The second annual Dillon Garden Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Participants will tour six different gardens in the Dillon area. Tickets are $5, and proceeds benefit the Dillon Food Pantry.

Tickets can be purchased at Dillon businesses — Wopmack’s Printing, Patagonia, Stephens Nursery, and Wildwood Floral. For more details, call 406-988-0360 or 406-498-6198.