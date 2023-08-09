Rotary picnic tonight near Elk Park

The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, for the annual picnic at Freedom Point Picnic Area near Elk Park. The picnic replaces Thursday’s noon meeting.

Rotarians, family and friends are invited to attend. For more details, 406-782-9783.

The next regular meeting will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Butte Country Club.

Car seat clinic set for Wednesday

The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Uptown Fire Station, Montana and Galena streets.

Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information and more.

For details, call Taylor Edden of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 406-497-5078.

Grants available to Powell County non-profits

The Powell County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from non-profits throughout Powell County.

The PCF awards grants, usually ranging from $500 to about $2,000, are for charitable purposes in basic human needs, arts and culture, recreation, and economic development.

The short application form, which is due Sept. 1, is available by writing to the PCF at P.O. Box 834, Deer Lodge, 59722, emailing sowens48@hotmail.com, or leaving a message at 406-846-3413. Because of IRS regulations all applicants must be a 501 (c) 3 non-profit with an IRS letter, or a public agency.

Since it was established in 1999 the Powell County Foundation has awarded about $258,000 in 239 grants to 53 different organizations serving Powell County residents. Last year, the foundation was able to provide $18,900 in 19 grants.

The foundation has built a permanent endowment, and uses the earnings from the endowment for grants, while the principal remains intact. Inquiries and donations to help build the endowment can also be mailed to P.O. Box 834, Deer Lodge, 59722.