Public meeting set for wildfire plan

Butte-Silver Bow County is developing an updated Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) to evaluate and address the threat of wildfire throughout the county.

A CWPP is a planning document that helps local government, fire departments, private citizens and other entities plan for, respond to and recover from wildfire incidents.

The updated CWPP will also help secure grant funding for wildfire risk reduction projects, prioritize efforts across the landscape and provide the community with recommendations and resources to reduce wildfire risk to their homes and property. As a part of this process, an updated Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) will be developed for Butte-Silver Bow County, along with identification of priority areas and projects.

County official want public input to develop a CWPP that reflects the unique needs and values of the community. A public meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Emergency Operations Center, 3615 Wynne Ave.

For residents unable to attend, contact the Butte-Silver Bow Core Team at bsbcwpp@bsb.mt.gov.

Spay/neuter fundraiser set

The Butte Spay/Neuter Task Force will have a fundraiser at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St.

The evening includes a spaghetti and chicken dinner, live auction and 50/50 tickets will be sold. The cost is $15 per person or $30 for a family.

On Friday, June 23, a silent auction will be held at 6 p.m. during bingo at the Elks.

This fundraiser helps to support the spay/neuter clinics. For more details, call 406-498-7213.