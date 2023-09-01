Pow Wow coming to Butte Plaza Mall

The annual Southwest Community Pow Wow will be Friday-Saturday, Sept. 8-9 at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Native American dancing will be featured, along with regalia, traditional food and music, vendors with bead work and other traditional items.

‘Big Community’ flea market planned

WISE RIVER — The Wise River Community Foundation is sponsoring a “Big Community” flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Wise River Community Building.

Potential vendors can reserve a space indoors or outdoors by calling Linda at 406-832-3270 or Sharon at 406-832-3460.

Proceeds go towards the community building’s upkeep and quarterly dinners.