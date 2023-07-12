Tech welcomes new dean

Montana Technological University has hired Joe Cooper as the vice provost for student success and dean of students. Cooper most recently served as the dean of students at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin.

Cooper will be the senior student affairs officer at Montana Tech, providing vision, leadership, and strategic direction to the support services, functions, and programs that enhance the Oredigger student experience.

“During my campus visit, I was so impressed with the passion and pride that students, faculty, and staff demonstrated for Montana Tech,” Cooper said.

He will also oversee academic advising, academic support services, administrative compliance, campus life, career services, conference services, counseling and wellness, disability support services, housing and residential life, international student services, leadership development, orientation and first-year programs, student rights and responsibilities, the Student Union, and testing and tutoring.

“Joe has spent his life immersed in providing programs and services focused on student success, and we are excited for Joe and his family to join our Montana Tech family,” said Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook.

Cooper and his wife Angela, have a two-year-old son, Ellis.

Deer Lodge senior center to reopen

DEER LODGE — The Powell County Senior Center at 100 Missouri Ave. in Deer Lodge will resume weekday lunch service Monday.

There will be a special grand reopening celebration, starting with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch at 11 a.m. “Popcorn and Bingo” begins at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and meet the center’s staff and its board of directors.