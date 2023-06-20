American Legion monthly dinner tonight

Members of the American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will celebrate their monthly dinner Wednesday, June 21, at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave.

The hall opens at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, vegetables, bread, and the auxiliary will provide salads and desserts. The cost will be $10. A short meeting will follow.

Free books offered Friday at Butte Library

The Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St., will open its bargain basement room from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, offering all books in that room for free.

For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.