Dillon Library fundraiser set for June 16

DILLON — The Dillon Friends of the Library will host “BOOKS and BREWS” pint night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Beaverhead Brewing Company, 218 S. Montana St., Dillon.

The evening includes literary trivia and refreshments. This is the first of several fundraising events for much-needed library improvements.

Merchandise, membership information, and updates on building improvements will also be available.

‘Class of 1978’ having 45th class reunion

The Butte High Class of 1978 will have their 45th class reunion June 30-July 1 at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

Bulldog classmates who would like to attend can make reservations or get more details by calling Denise Horne at 406-498-3931 or Shelly Anderson at 406-490-2322, or email Denise at denisehorne@live.com.