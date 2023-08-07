Flea market, garage sale Saturday

The Southwest Montana Community Health Center will host its first flea market and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event will take place in the facility’s parking lot at 445 Centennial Ave.

Convention & Visitor Bureau sets meeting



The Butte Convention & Visitor Bureau will be meeting at noon Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St.

Topics to be discussed will include various promotional campaigns, joint ventures with Brand Montana, Southwest Montana updates and hospitality training ideas.

For more details, contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com.

Diabetes classes to begin in September

In September, the Diabetes Prevention Program will be offering daytime and evening classes.

The 16-week program begins at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. All classes will be held at Southwest Montana Community Health Center, 445 Centennial Ave. The cost is $100 and preregistration is required. Scholarships are available.

The classes include sessions on weight loss, activity and healthy eating behaviors. Participants will receive lab work twice during the class, gym passes and ongoing support.

For more details, call 406-723-2960.