DAR to hold flag retirement ceremony

The Silver Bow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave.

The public is invited to attend and learn how to properly dispose of worn-out U.S. flags following the U.S. Flag Code.

Bulldogs of 1963 will reunite July 8

The class of 1963 from Butte High School will be celebrating their 60-year class reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

For further details, call 406-490-0922.

Class of 1968 will celebrate 55 years July 13

The Butte Central Class of 1968 will have their 55-year class reunion on Thursday, July 13 at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave. Drinks are at 5 p.m., and a buffet dinner is at 6. The cost is $55 per person, with a meal choice of beef or chicken.

For more details, contact Laurie at lwonno7615@gmail.com or Mike at mikesull406@yahoo.com. Mail your payment to “Class of 1968” reunion, c/o 100 Aspen Way-B, Butte, Montana 59701.