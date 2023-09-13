Whitehall to hold fall festival

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The day includes vendors, pie auction, carnival games on Main Street, business scarecrow contest, costume swap, pumpkin patch and more.

Dance classes begin Oct. 3

Starting Oct. 3, the Fine Line Dancers will be offering weekly classes at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St. The Tuesday classes will be $5 each.

For more details, call Francie Reed at 406-560-1934.