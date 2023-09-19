CVB to meet Thursday

The Butte Convention and Visitors Bureau will be meeting Sept. 21 at 12 noon at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St. A link to Zoom will be available for those unable to attend in person. Questions and/or comments prior to the meeting can be directed to Maria Pochervina via email mariap@buttecvb.com or by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 406-723-3177.

Town hall to focus on women vets

A virtual town hall for women veterans will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

Veterans can livestream or dial in to see and “meet” their Montana VA team, hear updates and ask questions. To join the conversation, veterans can call 833-560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from the Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

Some of the services available to women Veteran through the Montana VA include ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests, mental health care and counseling, lifestyle wellness services, menopause treatment (including hormonal therapy), pelvic floor support, pharmacy, and reproductive care (family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation). Each pregnant veteran also has an interdisciplinary care team to support them through pregnancy and after, with post-partum 12-month management. The Montana VA serves over 4,000 women veterans.

All veterans’ questions will be addressed in the second part of the town hall. Representatives from Montana VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

American Legion dinner set

The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will hold its monthly dinner Sept. 20 at the Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne in Butte. On the menu will be roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, rolls, salads and desserts. The cost will be $10.00. The hall opens at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The post will hold a short meeting after the dinner.

Whitehall to hold fall festival

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The day includes vendors, pie auction, carnival games on Main Street, business scarecrow contest, costume swap, pumpkin patch and more.

Dance classes begin Oct. 3

Starting Oct. 3, the Fine Line Dancers will be offering weekly classes at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St. The Tuesday classes will be $5 each.

For more details, call Francie Reed at 406-560-1934.