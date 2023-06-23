Butte Community Band concert Tuesday

The Butte Community Band will hold their first concert of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Stodden Park’s bandshell.

Featured music will be old favorites. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music.

The organization is also seeking new players. If you'd like to play, band members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, in the Butte High band room.

For more details, call Jean Perusich at 406-498-6974.

Library to host ‘Finding Montana’ speaker

The Butte Public Library will continue its First Fridays’ series at noon Friday, July 7, with a “Finding Montana” lecture from Ednor Terriault.

Terriault sines a spotlight into interesting but not widely-known subjects in every corner of Montana, bringing stories from one region to the people of another.

This lecture is sponsored by Humanities Montana. For more details, call 406-723-3361.