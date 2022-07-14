AREA SNAPSHOTS: Backpack, school supplies giveaway; chip seal project in Butte

Backpack, school supplies giveaway in Butte

Verizon-Cellular Plus, 3103 Harrison Ave. in Butte, will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies to local students from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 30. Donations will be accepted until July 29. A child must be present with an adult to claim a free backpack. A limited number will be distributed while supplies last.

Motorists advised on road project in Butte

The Montana Department of Transportation is kicking off a construction project within Butte, beginning Monday, July 18, to chip seal, stripe, and replace signs along Montana Street, East Park Street, South Arizona Avenue, Utah Avenue and Front Street.

Chip sealing and striping is expected to last one week during daytime hours; however, roadway construction work of this kind is weather dependent and could change without notice. Sign replacement work will last several weeks, during which parking impacts will be minimal.

MDT reminds motorists that no parking will be permitted in work zone areas during chip sealing and striping, and parked vehicles in work zones will be towed. Motorists are also encouraged to follow all temporary speed limit reductions and drive safely through work zones. Chip Seal is a moving operation so please watch for construction workers, loose gravel, and haul trucks on roadway. Please pay attention to all traffic control personnel and signage.

For details, contact Lisa Gray, HDR Public Involvement, at (406) 208-0551.

Fundraiser tour of gardens in Dillon

"For the Love of Flowers & Homegrown Food,'' a fundraiser for the Beaverhead County Food Pantry, will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, in Dillon.

The tour will showcase six gardens. Tickets are on sale at Patagonia, Womack's Printing, and Stephen's Nursery in Dillon. The cost is a $5 donation and/or food for the pantry.

Your ticket is the map to the six garden locations. Tickets will also be on sale the day of the tour at two garden locations, 110 Silverwood Loop, and 123 E. Cornell St.

The event is sponsored by Patagonia, The Montana Food Bank Network, The Beaverhead County Resource Assistance Center, The Native Plant Society, and the United Way of Beaverhead County. For details, call 406-579-2371, or 406-498-6198.

Shelter animal statistics listed for June

Following are June statistics from the Butte Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave. The information is provided by the shelter.

Dogs:

Turned in by owners: 0

Picked up and turned in by citizens: 9

Picked up by Animal Control Officer: 38

Adopted: 9

Reclaimed by their owners: 38

Sent to Foster/Rescue: 2 (Foster)

Euthanized: 0

Cats:

Turned in by owners: 3

Picked up and turned in by citizens: 2

Picked up by Animal Control Officer: 12

Adopted: 22

Reclaimed by their owners: 5

Sent to Foster/Rescue: 0

Euthanized: 0