Students encouraged to enter contests

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1448 here in Butte is taking applications for its patriotic essay contests — Voice of Democracy and the Patriot’s Pen.

Voice of Democracy’s theme this year is "What are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy?" and is open to students in grades 9-12.

The Patriot's Pen program is open to students in grades 6-8, with the theme “How are You Inspired by America?”

For contest rules, contact VFW representatives Mike Samples at 406-490-7235 or Kirk Waren at 406-202-1869.

Entries for both contests must be submitted to the local post by Oct. 31.