Butte CPR salvage sale set for Thursday
Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will be holding a sale of salvaged building materials from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 in the rear basement of the Piccadilly Museum of Transportation at 20 W. Broadway St., with access from the alley.
Cabinets, pressed tin ceiling panels, doors, windows, wood molding, and bathroom fixtures, all at reasonable prices. Also, claw-foot tubs in excellent condition are available by calling 406-491-0744. Gloves and a measuring tape are recommended. Accepted payment is cash or check only.