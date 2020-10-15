Area man recognized as ski patrol leader

Justin Schmeisser, assistant patrol representative for the Beaverhead Ski Patrol, has been selected as the 2020/2021 Dwight Chambers Rising Star Award recipient for the Northern Region of the National Ski Patrol. The Northern Region of the National Ski Patrol is comprised of ski patrols in Montana, North and South Dakota, and eastern Wyoming.

The award is named in honor of Dwight Chambers, who was a 30-year member of the National Ski Patrol. Chambers served the public at many ski areas in Montana during his career before he was injured in a skiing accident in 2013 at Great Divide Ski Area near Helena. He died a year later.

The rising star award is given to a current member of the National Ski Patrol organization who is under 35 years of age and who has demonstrated outstanding qualities of dedication, commitment and leadership to their local patrol.

Schmeisser is a graduate of Beaverhead County High School and UM Western University. He has been an avid skier at Maverick Mountain Ski Area for his entire life. This love of snow sports caused him to want to give back to the skiing community in some way. Schmeisser accomplished this by joining the Beaverhead Ski Patrol in 2015 after successfully completing the Outdoor Emergency Care (OEC) training course.