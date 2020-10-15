Area man recognized as ski patrol leader

Justin Schmeisser, assistant patrol representative for the Beaverhead Ski Patrol, has been selected as the 2020/2021 Dwight Chambers Rising Star Award recipient for the Northern Region of the National Ski Patrol. The Northern Region of the National Ski Patrol is comprised of ski patrols in Montana, North and South Dakota, and eastern Wyoming.
The award is named in honor of Dwight Chambers, who was a 30-year member of the National Ski Patrol. Chambers served the public at many ski areas in Montana during his career before he was injured in a skiing accident in 2013 at Great Divide Ski Area near Helena. He died a year later.
The rising star award is given to a current member of the National Ski Patrol organization who is under 35 years of age and who has demonstrated outstanding qualities of dedication, commitment and leadership to their local patrol.
Schmeisser is a graduate of Beaverhead County High School and UM Western University. He has been an avid skier at Maverick Mountain Ski Area for his entire life. This love of snow sports caused him to want to give back to the skiing community in some way. Schmeisser accomplished this by joining the Beaverhead Ski Patrol in 2015 after successfully completing the Outdoor Emergency Care (OEC) training course.
While taking the OEC training course, and being the youngest member of that class, Schmeisser organized study groups and spent significant time outside of the class helping his fellow students learn the course material. As a result of his efforts, the group grew together as a team resulting in nine of the 10 students passing the rigorous final exam. Since then, Schmeisser has become an OEC instructor and has assisted in training two additional OEC classes in Dillon. He is now acting as the lead instructor for the class currently in session.
During the ski season at Maverick Mountain, Justin has spent the last three years assisting with Outdoor Emergency Transportation (toboggan handler) training which prepares members of the Beaverhead Ski Patrol to safely transport injured skiers and snow boarders off the mountain. He is now a fully certified OET toboggan instructor with the National Ski Patrol. He also spends considerable time each summer maintaining the patrol’s toboggan fleet.
Schmeisser is consistently one of the most active patrollers at Maverick Mountain having one of the highest numbers of duty days each year. Members of the Beaverhead Ski Patrol have recognized his efforts over the years. After his first ski season with the Patrol, he was selected as the Rookie Patroller of the Year. In addition, his dedication to the patrol led to his election as Assistant Patrol Representative two years ago.
