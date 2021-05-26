Area campgrounds open for Memorial Day weekend

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, Montana’s largest national forest which spans nine counties, is ready for the upcoming camping season as Memorial Day approaches. The Butte Ranger District reports all of its campgrounds are open.
Beaverdam: Located approximately 20 miles south of Butte, Beaverdam has 15 camping sites. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, fire rings, picnic tables, drinking water, toilets and parking. The fire sites and restrooms are wheelchair accessible. There is a $5 fee per night payable at the campsite.
Delmoe Lake: This campground and picnic area on the shores of Delmoe Lake has a boat ramp, tent and trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water and parking. It costs $8 per night with an additional $3/night vehicle fee. These fees are payable at the campsite. There are 25 camping sites.
Lowland: There are 12 camping sites at Lowland, about 20 miles north of Butte. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water, established fire rings and parking. The fire sites and restrooms are wheelchair accessible. There is a $5 fee per night payable at the campsite.
Pigeon Creek: The six Pigeon Creek camping sites are available for tents only, not trailers. Pigeon Creek is about 20 miles north of Butte. Amenities include tent camping, toilets and drinking water.
Toll Mountain: Located about 20 miles east of Butte, Toll Mountain has five camping sites. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, an established fire ring at each site, toilets, picnic tables and parking.
Whitehouse: There are five camping sites at Whitehouse, about 30 miles north of Butte. There are also fishing opportunities via the adjacent Boulder River. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets and parking.
Fleecer Cabin, High Rye Cabin, Hells Canyon Guard Station, and other cabins are available for rent.
The Pintler Ranger District surrounding Anaconda, Philipsburg and Deer Lodge is reporting that all of their campgrounds are open. Crystal Creek Campground is only accessible via snowmobile. The Copper Creek, Stony, Race Track and Orofino campgrounds have water, and the Philipsburg Bay, Lodgepole, Piney, and Spring Hill campgrounds have water and garbage service.
Area campgrounds usually fill up over Memorial Day weekend, but dispersed camping is also allowed fewer than 300 feet from designated roads.
The Butte Ranger District warns that, with recent weather events, roads and access to campsites will likely be very muddy and higher elevations will probably still have snow.
For those who prefer daytime recreation, Thompson Park is open from 8 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily this summer. It is co-managed with Butte-Silver Bow and contains 25 miles of trails, including part of the Milwaukee Road. There are three picnic areas and an 18-hole disc golf course.
The Sheepshead Recreation Area offers opportunities for daytime picnicking and fishing at Maney Lake about 20 miles north of Butte. There are two pavilions that can be rented for events. To make a reservation, call the Butte-Jefferson Ranger District.
Remember to properly store food away from bears, leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, and make sure your campfire is fully extinguished when you leave. If you’re unsure how to do so, visit recreateresponsibly.org or lnt.org. There is a forest-wide food storage order, so all attractants must be properly stored or attended to keep campers safe from bears.
All campgrounds have passed preseason inspections, and the ranger districts removed over 200 potentially hazardous trees.
More information for camping and recreation, including directions to campgrounds and cabins, can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/bdnf/recreation/camping-cabins. This website includes food storage information. Maps can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/bdnf/maps-pubs