Area campgrounds open for Memorial Day weekend

Toll Mountain: Located about 20 miles east of Butte, Toll Mountain has five camping sites. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, an established fire ring at each site, toilets, picnic tables and parking.

Whitehouse: There are five camping sites at Whitehouse, about 30 miles north of Butte. There are also fishing opportunities via the adjacent Boulder River. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets and parking.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fleecer Cabin, High Rye Cabin, Hells Canyon Guard Station, and other cabins are available for rent.

The Pintler Ranger District surrounding Anaconda, Philipsburg and Deer Lodge is reporting that all of their campgrounds are open. Crystal Creek Campground is only accessible via snowmobile. The Copper Creek, Stony, Race Track and Orofino campgrounds have water, and the Philipsburg Bay, Lodgepole, Piney, and Spring Hill campgrounds have water and garbage service.

Area campgrounds usually fill up over Memorial Day weekend, but dispersed camping is also allowed fewer than 300 feet from designated roads.

The Butte Ranger District warns that, with recent weather events, roads and access to campsites will likely be very muddy and higher elevations will probably still have snow.