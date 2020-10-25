Area business owner earns 'women-owned business of the year' recognition

Kathleen “Nikki” Edmundson, owner of Canty Boots in Harrison, has been named Montana’s U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Women-Owned Business of the Year for 2020. The award is given to a business that is at least 51% woman-owned with a successful track record and a commitment to strengthening women-owned businesses within the community.

Canty Boots was nominated by Julie Jaksha, Headwaters SBDC regional director, and Headwaters team member Courtney Loeffler.

“If you open the dictionary to the word ‘Inspiration,’ Nikki’s photo would appear, Jaksha said in a news release. “Nikki is an inspiration to all that meet her,” said Jaksha. “Not only has she persevered in establishing her trademark, she has been able to grow the footprint of her small business in Harrison, Montana (population 140) into a successful brand that is known internationally.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Edmundson takes vintage cowgirl boots and upcycles, re-fashions, and remakes them into a new, fun, and upbeat pair of unique boots. She has sold boots from your next-door neighbor to celebrities throughout the entertainment industry. Canty Boots is able to redesign 40 pairs of boots per week.