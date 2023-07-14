June 29

St. James Healthcare

Boy: Paxton Wilson Ament

Parents: Jamie and Bridger Ament, Butte. Weight: 5 Ibs., 13 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: Jen and Michael Kopp, Butte; Brandon Ament, Kalispell; and Dana and Steve Jenkins, Manhattan.

July 1

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Mabel Grace Nabors

Parents: Olivia Redgrave and Daniel Nabors, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Grandparents: Barbara Nabors, Butte; Robert Nabors Sr., Whitefish; Mick Lague, Great Falls; and Gareth Redgrave, Great Falls. Great-grandparents: June Lague, Butte; and Fritzi Redgrave, Tucson, Arizona.

July 6

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Ronnie Paige Welsh

Parents: Kylie and Jordan Welsh, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. Length: 19 in. Sibling: Blake Welsh. Grandparents: Ginny Menicucci, Steve Kramer, Jim Close, Amy Welsh, and Jack White, all of Butte. Great-grandparent: Janet Welsh, Butte.

July 6

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: MacKenzie Riley Stephens

Parents: Lisa and Brian Stephens. Weight: 6 lbs., 2.5 oz. Length: 18¼ in. Grandparents: Sharon and Ron Stephens, Ramona, California; and Mary and David Ogden, North Port, Alaska.

July 8

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Talliana Avery Dorscher

Parent: Jessica Dorscher, Anaconda. Weight: 6 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 19 in. Sibling: Karter Bunse. Grandparent: Rhonda Mann, Anaconda.

July 11

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Madeline Patience Fehr

Parents: Spencer and Nicole Fehr. Weight: 6 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: Alexis and Oliver Fehr. Grandparents: Charlene and Raoul, Thompson Falls; and Patience and Michael Fehr, Pinesdale.

July 12

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Mark Charles Bolster

Parents: Jessica and Cole Bolster. Weight: 6 lbs., 11.6 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Sibling: Rylan Bolster. Grandparents: Doris Metesh, Philipsburg; and Jackie and Dan Bolster, Drummond.