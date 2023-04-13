March 28
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Brynlee Breanne Daniels
Parent: Marissa Daniels. Weight: 7.9 lbs. Length: 18½ in. Sibling: Bentley Lane. Grandparent: Christine Daniels.
March 30
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Ruby Jacqueline Romerio
Parents: Rachel Tenney and Kyle Romerio. Weight: 6 Ibs., 3.4 oz. Length: 19¾ in.
Grandparents: Marcus and Susanna Tenney; Chuck and Barbara Romerio. Great-grandparents: Mike and Sherry Hanson.
April 3
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Finlee Anne Peterson
Parents: Chad Peterson and Faith Fleshman. Weight: 7 Ibs. 5 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Tom and Dawn Ann Peterson; Ed and Judy Fleshman. Great-grandparents: Ralene Ogrin; Carol Mercer.
April 4
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Kane Arlan Mansure
Parents: Jordyn Ketola and Kody Mansure. Weight: 7 Ibs. 2.7 oz. Length: 18½ in.
Grandparents: Mark and Jaclyn Ketola; Ronald and Michelle Steyh. Great-grandparent: Fay Bietila.
April 9
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Kylee Myla Kay Coleman
Parents: Genevieve Fassbender and Lucas Coleman. Weight: 7 lbs., 11 oz. Length: 20¼ in.
April 9
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Owen Michael Rivers
Parents: Sadee Reap and Joseph Rivers, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 2 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Grandparents: Margie and Kenneth Reap, and Angela Gerry, all of Butte.