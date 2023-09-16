Aug. 29

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Fiadh Kay Maloney

Parents: Shayla Mulcahy and Trent Maloney, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 19 in. Sibling: Cormac Maloney. Grandparents: Colleen Kahm, Travis Kahm, Raelene Mulcahy and Maurice Mulcahy Jr., all of Butte. Great-grandparents: Patrick Maloney and Sandy Maloney, both of Butte. Great-great-grandparent: Mary Catherine Maloney, Butte.

Aug. 30

St. James Healthcare

Boy: Cade William Rios

Parents: Molly and Jesse Rios, Deer Lodge. Weight: 8 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Kelly and Chloe Pritchard, and Fayah, Jesse and Matthew Rios. Grandparents: Connie Hyndman and Tom Hyndman, both of Twin Bridges.

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Kylo James Bleile-Campbell

Parents: Jessica Bleile and Andrew Campbell. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 18 in. Grandparents: Tammy Norcutt, Butte; James Bleile Jr., Anaconda; Jody Campbell, Butte; and Gary Campbell, Butte. Great-grandparents: Alana Conzelman, Tucson, Arizona; Russell Norcutt, Anaconda; and Eva Rewson, Ramsay.

Sept. 3

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Jace Dwayne Lee Drabant

Parents: Sarah and Darren Drabant. Weight: 6 lbs., 9.1 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Saleea, Lakieriana, Mattea, Ayden, Lilian and Nevaeh Drabant. Grandparents: Sandy and John Webster, Butte; the late Glen Drabant, the late Armida Brackett, and Rosa and Elmer Rodrigues, Butte. Great-grandparents: Ed Drabant, Butte, Amelia Korinko, the late John Korinko, the late Elmer Rodrigues Sr., the late Marlene Drabant, and the late Gordon and Carol Greene.

Sept. 5

St. James Healthcare

Boy: Lennie Winston Theriot

Parents: Jadyn Wright and Levi Theriot, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 18¾ in.

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Ashton Myron Lee Titchenell

Parents: Kalli Cady and Henry Titchenell. Weight: 7 lbs., 4 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Hailee and Skyla Titchenell. Grandparents: Jonathon Cady, Myrna Knutson and Katrina Titchenell, all of Butte.

Sept. 9

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Ruth Piper Fronk

Parents: Matthew and Emily Fronk, Butte. Weight: 4 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 17 in. Grandparents: Wendy and Larry Swan, Jim Fronk, McCall, Idaho; and Margaret and William Mepham, Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Sept. 11

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Elijah Allen Dorscher

Parents: Rebekah Smith and Tyrone Dorscher. Weight: 7 lbs., 6.9 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Hunter and Aurora Ward. Grandparents: Brian Smith and Michelle Dorscher.

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Divinity Mae Bartle

Parents: Eternity Edwards and Brad Bartle, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Blake Bartle and Infinity Edwards. Grandparents: Kim Biers, Tara Lazzari, Jimmy Edwards and Tammy Lawton, all of Butte. Great-grandparent: Colleen Abresch, Great Falls.