Community Hospital of Anaconda
June 7
Girl: Addison Cynthia Paffhausen
Parents: Jacqueline and Tyler Paffhausen. Weight: 7 lbs., 0.9 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Ken and Teresa Verlanic, Anaconda; Scott and Cindy Paffhausen, Butte. Great-grandparents: Wayne and Patty Paffhausen, Butte.
June 13
Boy: Henry Franklin Bowdish
Parents: Ali and Matt Bowdish. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Carlye Hansen, Anaconda; Marci and Bill Hogart, Butte; Sherrie and Nathan Patterson, Opportunity; Lori and Keith Bowdish, Lafayette, Oregon. Great-grandparents: the late Nancy and Walt Hansen, and the late Francie and Bob Whissiel, all of Anaconda.
June 20
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Waylan Kane Bowers
Parent: Leah Freeman. Weight: 6 lbs., 2.3 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Sibling: Harper Moor. Grandparents: Cory Gustafson and Christy Freeman, Butte. Great-grandparents: Scott and Carolyn Hamilton, Butte.
June 22
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: McKenna Lynn Overley
Parents: Kendra and Eric Overley. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20.5 in. Sibling: Sean A. Overley. Grandparents: Kathleen and Flint Jackson, and Patricia and Brett Overley.
St. James Healthcare
June 14
Girl: Briar Shortman
Parents: Brady and Ryan Shortman, Deer Lodge. Weight: 7 Ibs., 12 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Peg Hasner and John Leary, Boulder; Marlon and Christi Shortman, Shepherd. Great-grandparent: Sharon Raemaeker, Choteau.
June 14
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Arthur Drews
Parents: Robby and Grace Drews. Weight: 9 Ibs., 2 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Laci and Emma. Grandparents: Hank and Dorothy Drews, Butte; Rebecca Judd, Helena; Darrell and Veronica Judd, Grants Pass, Oregon.
June 21
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Jaxson James Lucier
Parents: Cody and Hope Lucier, Butte. Weight: 6 Ibs., 13 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Tre, Cody Jr., Zaidyn, and Faith Lucier. Grandparents: Suzzette Lucier, Butte; Jeff Olhausen, Anaconda; Heather Hackman, Butte; Josh Allen, Butte. Great-grandparents: Paul and Debbie Laird, Butte; Debra Olhausen, Anaconda.