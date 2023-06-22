Community Hospital of Anaconda

June 7

Girl: Addison Cynthia Paffhausen

Parents: Jacqueline and Tyler Paffhausen. Weight: 7 lbs., 0.9 oz. Length: 21 in. Grandparents: Ken and Teresa Verlanic, Anaconda; Scott and Cindy Paffhausen, Butte. Great-grandparents: Wayne and Patty Paffhausen, Butte.

June 13

Boy: Henry Franklin Bowdish

Parents: Ali and Matt Bowdish. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Carlye Hansen, Anaconda; Marci and Bill Hogart, Butte; Sherrie and Nathan Patterson, Opportunity; Lori and Keith Bowdish, Lafayette, Oregon. Great-grandparents: the late Nancy and Walt Hansen, and the late Francie and Bob Whissiel, all of Anaconda.

June 20

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Waylan Kane Bowers

Parent: Leah Freeman. Weight: 6 lbs., 2.3 oz. Length: 18¾ in. Sibling: Harper Moor. Grandparents: Cory Gustafson and Christy Freeman, Butte. Great-grandparents: Scott and Carolyn Hamilton, Butte.

June 22

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: McKenna Lynn Overley

Parents: Kendra and Eric Overley. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 20.5 in. Sibling: Sean A. Overley. Grandparents: Kathleen and Flint Jackson, and Patricia and Brett Overley.

St. James Healthcare

June 14

Girl: Briar Shortman

Parents: Brady and Ryan Shortman, Deer Lodge. Weight: 7 Ibs., 12 oz. Length: 21¼ in. Grandparents: Peg Hasner and John Leary, Boulder; Marlon and Christi Shortman, Shepherd. Great-grandparent: Sharon Raemaeker, Choteau.

June 14

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Arthur Drews

Parents: Robby and Grace Drews. Weight: 9 Ibs., 2 oz. Length: 20¾ in. Siblings: Laci and Emma. Grandparents: Hank and Dorothy Drews, Butte; Rebecca Judd, Helena; Darrell and Veronica Judd, Grants Pass, Oregon.

June 21

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Jaxson James Lucier

Parents: Cody and Hope Lucier, Butte. Weight: 6 Ibs., 13 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Tre, Cody Jr., Zaidyn, and Faith Lucier. Grandparents: Suzzette Lucier, Butte; Jeff Olhausen, Anaconda; Heather Hackman, Butte; Josh Allen, Butte. Great-grandparents: Paul and Debbie Laird, Butte; Debra Olhausen, Anaconda.