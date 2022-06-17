AREA BIRTHS

June 12
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Oaklynn Grace Jette
Parents: Laura Kay Jette. Weight: 6 lbs. 6.9 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Carol Jette; Joseph Jette.
June 7
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Bannick Ray Jensen
Parents: Destini and Dell Jensen. Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 20½ in. Siblings: Stetson and Wynter. Grandparents: Benny Ray and Teresa Jensen, Belgrade; Lagena Davis, Gallatin Gateway. Great-grandparents: Glenda Lou Davis, Pinehurst, Idaho; Dell and Sharon Hansen, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
June 13
People are also reading…
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Weston James Rardin
Parents: Katelyn and Blake Rardin. Weight: 7 lbs. 15.4 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Sibling: Kopelin Grandparents: Mary Ojeda, Deer Lodge; Tony Ojeda, Texas; Laura Swanson, Texas; Kevin Swanson, Texas; Doug and Shari Rardin, Texas. Great-grandparents: James “Jim” Benson, Texas.
June 14
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Kameron Oliver Porter
Parents: Crystal Wilson and Kaleb Porter. Weight: 6 lbs. 8.9 oz. Length: 19 in.
June 13
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Willow Bri Simpson
Parents: Bryan and Jessica Simpson. Weight: 6 lbs. 12.3 oz. Length: 18¼ in. Siblings: Zander Simpson, Maddox, Gage, and Brody Martin. Grandparents: Vickie Hall; Lori Thompson. Great-grandparents: Patricia Thompson; Beverly Henry.