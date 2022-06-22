 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AREA BIRTHS

June 3       

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Oliver Wyatt Merrick

Parents: Kylee Hamaker and Aaron Merrick. Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 19½ in. Sibling: Brinlee Bumgarner. Grandparents: Janelle Hamaker, Dave Dewitt; Mike and Cindy Merrick; John and Tawny Panich. Great-grandparents: Judy Dolan; Eileen and James McChesney.

June 15

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Collins Roisin Hall

Parents: Ethan Hall and Kerry Powers Hall, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 2 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Tom and Cindy Powers, Butte; Doug and Jeanne Hall, Potomac.

June 14

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Charlotte Jean Karnath

Parents: Garrett and Janay Karnath, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Thomas and Kathy McElderry, Deer Lodge; Jennifer and Justin Haverluk, Belgrade; Robert Karnath, Cardwell. Great-grandparents: David Fischer, Belgrade.

June 8

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Tatum Lane Ewing

Parents: Colt and Jacey Ewing, Deer Lodge. Weight: 6 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Sibling: Hadlee James Ewing. Grandparents: Randy and Sherri Schlegel, Burns, Colorado; Bart and Mary Kate Ewing, Gypsum, Colorado.

June 17

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Garrett Carlyle Lane

Parents: Brittany Rafferty and Ethan Lane. Weight: 6 lbs. 15.5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Hailey and Bentley Lane. Grandparents: Matt and Cathy Lane, Butte; Nick and Debbie Rafferty, Three Forks. Great-grandparents: Shirley Lane, Butte; Jim and Kathy Johnson, Butte. 

