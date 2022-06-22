AREA BIRTHS

June 3
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Oliver Wyatt Merrick
Parents: Kylee Hamaker and Aaron Merrick. Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz. Length: 19½ in. Sibling: Brinlee Bumgarner. Grandparents: Janelle Hamaker, Dave Dewitt; Mike and Cindy Merrick; John and Tawny Panich. Great-grandparents: Judy Dolan; Eileen and James McChesney.
June 15
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Collins Roisin Hall
Parents: Ethan Hall and Kerry Powers Hall, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs. 2 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Tom and Cindy Powers, Butte; Doug and Jeanne Hall, Potomac.
June 14
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Charlotte Jean Karnath
Parents: Garrett and Janay Karnath, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 19½ in. Grandparents: Thomas and Kathy McElderry, Deer Lodge; Jennifer and Justin Haverluk, Belgrade; Robert Karnath, Cardwell. Great-grandparents: David Fischer, Belgrade.
June 8
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Tatum Lane Ewing
Parents: Colt and Jacey Ewing, Deer Lodge. Weight: 6 lbs. 6 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Sibling: Hadlee James Ewing. Grandparents: Randy and Sherri Schlegel, Burns, Colorado; Bart and Mary Kate Ewing, Gypsum, Colorado.
June 17
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Garrett Carlyle Lane
Parents: Brittany Rafferty and Ethan Lane. Weight: 6 lbs. 15.5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Hailey and Bentley Lane. Grandparents: Matt and Cathy Lane, Butte; Nick and Debbie Rafferty, Three Forks. Great-grandparents: Shirley Lane, Butte; Jim and Kathy Johnson, Butte.