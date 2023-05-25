May 14
St. James Healthcare
Boy: Aadrik Eliezar LaLonde
Parents: Brad and Nicole LaLonde. Weight: 7 Ibs., 1 oz. Length: 18 in. Sibling: Azalea LaLonde. Grandparents: Janet and Mike LaLonde, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada; and Joann and Jamie Laehr, Anaconda.
May 15
Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Asher William Andrews
Parents: Rylee Cebulski and Seth Andrews. Weight: 7 Ibs., 13.7 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Rowan and Blakelyn Andrews. Grandparents: Rhonda and Chad Cebulski, Butte; and Bill and the late Michelle Andrews, Corvallis. Great-grandparents: Ed and Kathleen Scott, Butte; Joanne Kalal, Malta; and Mark and Phyllis Andrews, Corvallis.
May 17
Community Hospital of Anaconda
Girl: Baylor May Trang
Parents: Sarah and Casey Trang. Weight: 7 Ibs., 13.5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Waylon and Erin Trang. Grandparents: Laurie Fahey, Missoula; Fran Milano and Rod Nielsen, Hamilton; and Sheila and Russ Trang, Butte.