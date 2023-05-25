Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 14

St. James Healthcare

Boy: Aadrik Eliezar LaLonde

Parents: Brad and Nicole LaLonde. Weight: 7 Ibs., 1 oz. Length: 18 in. Sibling: Azalea LaLonde. Grandparents: Janet and Mike LaLonde, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada; and Joann and Jamie Laehr, Anaconda.

May 15

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Asher William Andrews

Parents: Rylee Cebulski and Seth Andrews. Weight: 7 Ibs., 13.7 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Rowan and Blakelyn Andrews. Grandparents: Rhonda and Chad Cebulski, Butte; and Bill and the late Michelle Andrews, Corvallis. Great-grandparents: Ed and Kathleen Scott, Butte; Joanne Kalal, Malta; and Mark and Phyllis Andrews, Corvallis.

May 17

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Baylor May Trang

Parents: Sarah and Casey Trang. Weight: 7 Ibs., 13.5 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Waylon and Erin Trang. Grandparents: Laurie Fahey, Missoula; Fran Milano and Rod Nielsen, Hamilton; and Sheila and Russ Trang, Butte.